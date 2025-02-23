SOLICITED ENDORSEMENTS FROM CLONED POLITICAL TRAITORS SHAMEFUL – Nason Msoni

By Nason Msoni

SOLICITED ENDORSEMENTS FROM CLONED POLITICAL TRAITORS SHAMEFUL



No one believes that solicited endorsements coming from cloned political decoys can have any significant impact on the expected outcome of the 2026 elections.





In a nutshell Mr Hichilema remains a rejected material for office of President.



In a way the political endorsement handed down to Mr Hichilema by PF traitors is a self defeating political ruse that adds no value.





The desperation for endorsements is extremely worrying especially that the persons endorsing Mr Hichilema are persons of his own creation.





This endorsement in a sense brings into question the judgment of Mr Hichilema. This dishonest conduct on the part of Mr Hichilema is aimed at cheating and deceiving gullible citizens with fake popularity.





The endorsements are absolutely laughable because they are a product of Mr Hichilema’s own backyard imingalato and as such are worthless and a waste of space.





We counsel Mr Hichilema to avoid solicited endorsements but instead learn to earn endorsements from credible persons if he is to be taken seriously and win public confidence.