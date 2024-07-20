SOLICITOR GENERAL DENIES SOLICITING US$500,000.00



SOLICITOR General, Marshal Muchende has sued former Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) board member and commissioner, O’Brien Kaaba, for libel.



Mr Muchende is demanding damages for libel and an injunction restraining Dr Kaaba from further publishing similar libel statements.



According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Muchende denied any shoddy dealings with the former ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba.



Mr Muchende claims he had not been in communication with Shamakamba as he is being investigated by ACC on an allegation that he was given US$500,000.00 by a named former Provisional Liquidator.



He contends that he has never solicited for litigants to sue the government and pre-agree to settle matters.



