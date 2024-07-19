Solicitor General Marshal Muchende has sued Dr. O’Brien Kaaba for saying he received $500 000 kickback



Zambia’s Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, a former member of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board. The lawsuit stems from claims made by Kaaba that Muchende had received a staggering $500,000 from a former provisional liquidator.



The lawsuit, filed in the Lusaka High Court, alleges that Kaaba’s claims, which were published in the Daily Revelation and Daily Nation newspapers, have caused “serious damage to [Muchende’s] reputation and standing in the community.”



Kaaba, a renowned academic and anti-corruption crusader, has been a vocal critic of the government’s efforts to tackle corruption in the country. In a recent exposé letter, he alleged that there are “strong forces” within the state apparatus, including the Attorney General’s office and the Judiciary, that dictate who should be appointed as the ACC director.



Kaaba further claimed that the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have been running an “extortion ring” in matters involving seized or frozen assets and bank accounts, negotiating with suspects to release money without prosecution in exchange for kickbacks.



The dissolution of the ACC board by President Hakainde Hichilema today has only added to the growing controversy, with Kaaba’s allegations now at the center of a high-profile legal battle.



As the legal battle unfolds, the Zambian public eagerly awaits the revelations that may emerge from this high-stakes courtroom drama, hoping that it will pave the way for a more transparent and accountable system of governance.



#InfinityMediaHub #stayinformed



18th July, 2024.