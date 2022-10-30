SOLIDARITY FOR JOHN HOWARD (CHAWAMA) RESIDENTS & HON. TASILA LUNGU- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa



SOLIDARITY FOR JOHN HOWARD (CHAWAMA) RESIDENTS & HON. TASILA LUNGU

We stand in solidarity with Honorable Tasila Lungu and the good people of Chawama and John Howard in particular against the recent criminal trauma they experienced. Over 100 junkies (youths on illegal improvised substance abuse) that ransacked residents shops and trading tables at market stealing all their merchandise from rape (vegetables) to any clothing or electronic item they could pounce on. They threatened screaming resident with all manner of makeshift weapons from rocks to knives of metal bars.

This junkies raid in John Howard of Chawama is similar to what we experience daily in George, Lilanda and Zingalume compounds of Matero constituency. Only two weeks ago they stole a mobile phone from their area MP as he attempted to interact with them to help them out.

When Police 👮‍♀️ were called in the Chawama incident, the response was the usual as everywhere else in the Country, “We have no transport and man power”.

May this 2023 Budget vary funds to acquire more patrol vehicles for our police officers that still work in difficulty circumstances without necessary tools and equipment required for the to be effective in their duties.

We send a loud SOS for Chawama, Kayama and Matero constituencies security threats on their ordinary citizens from the intoxicated junkies (cocaine, marujuana or volo abusing youths )

And one more thing, please don’t respond with the usual “ why did PF not do it” because it has now become a monotonous statement placed on ‘repeat’ on everyone’s lips that is in government. It has become broken record sound to ordinary well meaning citizens.

They are looking for solutions to their security challenges and not non stop blame games of past leaders.

Together We Can

MBS30.10.2022 S