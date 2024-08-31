Solly Moholo’s team is seeking donations to help keep him alive.

Gospel artist Solly Moholo, known as Solomon Molokoane, has been hospitalized in South Africa after falling ill in Botswana and being transferred on Wednesday, 28 August.

His management team is now reaching out to fans and the broader community for financial support to cover medical expenses.

Moholo is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) and medical professionals have determined that he requires a critical brain operation.

The singer was in Botswana to promote his forthcoming album “Wubani O zo Pepeza” when he fell ill.

In a statement, his management emphasized the urgent need for assistance to ensure the iconic singer’s recovery and expressed gratitude for any contributions made towards his medical expenses.