SOLWEZI COURT HAS NO JURISDICTION OVER NAKACINDA

Solwezi-26th April 2022

Police were locked into a debate over the jurisdiction of the court that should handle the case of PF MCC in charge of Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda.

Police in Solwezi have also called for more manpower as the rampaging UPND cadres have threatened to burn the Police Station.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on a TV programme in Lusaka while the complainant is based in Solwezi.

Solwezi Police sealed off the Police Station as chanting cadres demanded for the blood of Nakacinda.

Vidoes have emerged of cadres shouting and insulting Nakacinda.

“We sorted out Jackson Kungo (PFF MCC and Chairperson for North-Western Province) who is Nakacinda? He will go back to Lusaka in a coffin, tulemulya umubishi” they sung.

Nakacinda is expected to appear in Court on Wednesday.

On Monday, over 100 Police officers surrounded Nakacinda’s house in Kafue and later picked him and detained him at Kabwata Police Station.

He is accused of allegedly issuing hate speech and defaming the President.

