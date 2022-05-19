SOLWEZI MAN BEATS ELDER SISTER TO DEATH

A man of Solwezi in North-Western Province has been arrested by police for beating his elder sister to death.

ZANIS reports that according to police, Mary Mwangala, aged 32, and her younger brother, Victor, picked up a quarrel that degenerated into a fist fight between them last week, Thursday.

From the ferocious fight with her brother, Mary sustained injuries for which she was treated as an outpatient at Solwezi General Hospital.

However, three days later, Mary was taken back to the health facility still complaining of the pain inflicted on her from the fight and died soon after arrival.

Following Mary’s death, the matter was reported to the police after which Victor was arrested and charged with murder and is currently detained awaiting, his day in court.

Credit: Kalemba