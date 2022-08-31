SOLWEZI MAN BURNS TO DEATH HIS WIFE OVER SOUR MILK

A 40-year-old man of Kainamfumu farm block in Solwezi has burned to death his wife after she gave her neighbor some of the sour milk she had bought without informing him. Police say Getrude died of severe burns after her husband allegedly poured petrol on her body and set her ablaze following a dispute over sour milk. The man wanted his wife to get permission if she wants to give her friends anything even if it’s her who bought.

North-Western Province deputy police commanding officer Robison Moonga identified the woman as Getrude Kanema and her husband as Patrick Sangunja.

Police said on the fateful day, in the evening, Ms Kanema left her husband at home to visit a neighbour with a 2 litre container of sour milk she had bought.

Upon her return, Ms Kanema found her partner had left the house and locked it.

“When he returned home, he found his wife waiting outside and they picked up a quarrel as the husband was angered that his wife had given some milk to her neighbor without telling him. But the woman said she had the rights to do that as she is the one who had bought the milk 5 liters and that 3 liters was in the house and she told the husband to use that instead of complaining over 2 liters only. This made the man furious and he poured petrol, which he had come with, on his wife and set her ablaze with matches until she died. Close neighbors who witnessed the sad incident say Ms Kanema died a painful death and the man immediately handed himself to police for fear of being killed by angry neighbors. The two had 5 children together. Sad.