Solwezi man dies after taking a libido-boosting concoction he prepared and consumed as he prepared to see his girlfriend

A 45–YEAR-OLD man of Solwezi died after he concocted his drink with herbs to help boost his libido.

Brief facts are that on the material date, Julius Kapole in the presence of his woman friend Agnes Kachaka and his friend Joseph Kimvula drunk the said concoction that he himself prepared.

He however developed stomach pains, and when he went to the toilet he became very weak.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said efforts to resuscitate him failed and he died.

‘Solwezi Police Station received a report of Sudden death which occurred between 10th November, 2022 at 22:00 hours and 11th November, 2022 at 01:30 hours in Mitukutuku Area, Solwezi. The matter was reported on 11th November, 2022 at 08:00 hours by Yvonne Mukupa aged 58 of Kandemba Area, Solwezi that her young brother Julius Kapole aged 45 died in his house after voluntarily drinking a self made male concoction in order to boost his libido,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said police visited the scene where a 2.5 litres of the suspected poison from which it’s said he drunk was recovered for further investigations.

He said the body has been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Mr Hamoonga said an Inquiry file surrounding his death has been opened and Investigations are ongoing.

(Mwebantu)