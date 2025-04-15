Solwezi mine technologist fired for stealing two cases of bottled water!



A mine technologist from Solwezi has lost his job after being found guilty of stealing two cases of bottled water from his employer First Quantum Minerals (FQM).



Eustace Chamulonde, 56, denied the allegation, stating that he was given two bottles of water at the start of his shift.



He told the Industrial Relations Court that he was employed in December 2011 as a shift boss and was promoted three years later to mine captain a position that earned him over K30,000 per month.



Mr. Chamulonde asked the court to award him damages for what he described as an unfair, unlawful, and wrongful dismissal.



In its defence, FQM argued that the two cases of water were meant for distribution to workers when the water plant was down, and that Mr. Chamulonde’s decision to drive off from the boom gate was unreasonable and suggested guilt.



Delivering judgment, Judge Mulenga upheld the company’s decision to summarily dismiss Mr. Chamulonde after being found with company property.



-Zambia Daily Mail