SOLWEZI RESIDENTS PETITION THE CONSTRUCTION OF A MOSQUE.

…..Tense Petition Hearing Fails To Take Place As Petitioners Claim Insufficient Notice Of Hearing Date.

By Dominion Kaumba – NORTH WEST TV

Over 90 residents of Solwezi’s Kandundu area, have petitioned the construction of a mosque in their locality citing concerns over suspected wrongful use of land and potential noise pollution among others.

The petition follows a recent acquisition of the land by members of the muslim community in Solwezi with the intention to construct their place of worship and a school on the said property.

Petitioners have questioned the faithfulness of the Solwezi Municipal council in following legal procedure during the conversion of the titled land use to religious use in a residential area.

A public hearing to reach a solution between petitioners and the Muslim community was set to be held at the Solwezi Municipal council chambers on Tuesday the 18th of June but has since been postponed following tense deliberations among stakeholders.

The Petitioners claimed that the hearing could not take place as the Solwezi Municipal Council had given residents only 24 hour notice of the meeting. A time-frame that they say in insufficient.

A consensus has, however, been reached for the hearing to be held on the revised date of 10th July 2024. It is expected that a legal and conclusive position will be reached on the matter during said hearing.

North West Television