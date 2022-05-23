Solwezi teacher nabbed for fathering two kids with biological daughter

A FORTY-THREE-YEAR OLD teacher of Solwezi has allegedly fathered two kids with his 19-year -old biological daughter shocking the local community.

In a bizarre ordeal, the secondary school teacher allegedly got away with the first pregnancy his daughter had for him and the child is now aged about one-and-half years.

Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed alleged conduct of the incestuous father and his apprehension by the police.

Mr Hamoonga said the police in Solwezi detained a 43-year-old teacher for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his daughter and impregnating her twice.

The suspect is the head of department for languages at a named secondary school within Solwezi.

Mr Hamoonga said following a report which was received on Tuesday from a concerned citizen on the alleged incest, police instituted investigations and discovered that the teacher who was married 20 years ago had a child before divorcing seven years later.

He allegedly divorced the wife after she developed epilepsy but that he remained with the child, a girl.

