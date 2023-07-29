SOLWEZI WATER & SEWERAGE MD, DIRECTOR ENGINEERING ARRESTED

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested North-Western Water Supply and Sanitation Managing Director, Happy Musumali and Director of Engineering, Chanda Mulenga for corrupt practices.

Mr. Musumali, aged 47, has been arrested and charged with twelve counts of abuse of authority office. He has further been charged with four counts of Willful failure to follow guidelines.

On the other hand, Mr. Chanda Mulenga, aged 51, has been arrested and charged with one count of Willful failure to comply with procedure in management of a contract. He has further been charged with two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

ACC Head-Corporate Communications, Timothy Moono says the suspects have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

Ba_Muvi