SOMALI WOMAN SENTENCED TO SIMPLE IMPRISONMENT FOR ADMITTING THAT SHE IS ADDICTED TO MIRA

A SOMALI woman who claimed, in mitigation, that she is addicted to khat miraa and that it calms her nerves has been sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment for trafficking in the same product.

Khat miraa, popularly known as miraa, is mainly used to cause excitement, increase sex drive and euphoria, among others, and is allegedly very popular among the Somali community in Ndola.

However, Agane Saladi’s excuse of having not known that being found with miraa is an offence failed to hold any water in any cup.

ZDM