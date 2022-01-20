SOMALIAN ARRESTED FOR MURDERING HIS SOMALIAN FEMALE NEIGHBOR

…he initially reported to police that he had found his neighbor dead

Police in Ndola have arrested a Somalian for allegedly murdering a Somalian woman.

Apparently, the suspect, Amar Hussain, had reported to the police that he found his neighbor, Mohamed Ali Sahro, dead.

Hussain, 24, has since been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

On December 31, Hussain of house number 3121 Skyways, a manager at Hussain company situated in Ndeke Township, reported that he discovered Sahro’s naked body lying in a pool of blood in the sitting room.

Hussain told police officers that he went to check on Sahro when he found the gate and kitchen door open.

He said when he knocked, there was no response and was forced to enter the house.

Hussain told police that when he entered the house, he found the body of the deceased lying facing on the ground in a pool of blood.

When police officers rushed to the scene, they found the body of Sahro lying facing on the floor in a pool of blood in the sitting room.

After inspecting the body, the officers discovered that Sahro sustained a deep cut on the back of her head and a swollen face.

But after investigations, it has been established that Hussain allegedly murdered Sahro for unknown reasons.

Copperbelt acting commanding officer Tresphord Kasale confirmed the arrest of Hussain in Ndola.

Kasale said Sahro could also have been raped as semen was found in her private parts.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a suspect, Amar Hussain aged 24 for the offence of aggravated robbery and murder,” said Kasale. See less