SOME BASIC SCHOOLS WILL BE UPGRADED TO ACCOMMODATE FORM 1 to 4 – SYAKALIMA





EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says selected basic schools will be upgraded to offer education from Form One to Form Four in cases where learners cannot be accommodated in existing schools.





And Syakalima says the implementation of the new curriculum does not necessarily need new materials. Delivering a ministerial statement, Thursday, Syakalima said Provincial Education Officers had been guided to prioritise boarding and day secondary schools for Form One placements.





“Provincial Education Officers (PEOs) have been guided to prioritise boarding and day secondary schools for Form One placements. In cases where the learners who passed the Grade 7 Examination cannot be accommodated in existing schools, the PEOs have been instructed to identify basic schools suitable for upgrading.



News Diggers