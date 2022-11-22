SOME BUS DRIVERS ALLEGEDLY THROWN OUT OF KULIMA TOWER BUS STATION BY SUSPECTED UPND CADRES
By Musonda Kalumba
Some bus drivers at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka have allegedly been thrown out of the station by a group of suspected UPND cadres who are said to be running a branch and collecting money from contributions made among bus drivers from the 13 routes available in the station.
Bruce Mukumbila spoke on behalf of the affected drivers and explained that officials who have formed and running the branch come into the station to collect at least K1000 from each of the 13 drivers receiving money on that particular day thereby collecting a total of K13, 000 a day to finance the branch they are operating in the station.
Mr. Mukumbila has explained that the drivers were thrown out of the station because they pulled out of the contribution exercise as they were not in favor of what was prevailing.
He has told Phoenix News that despite engaging Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo on the matter, nothing has been done and has called on the minister and the president to look into the matter and assist them as they are currently not working as they have been thrown out of the station.
And UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has advised the affected drivers to provide details of the names of the alleged upnd cadres collecting money from them and which branch they are registered under.
PHOENIX NEWS
The president is clear on issues like this. All I don’t know is how ignorance is operating in the empty skulls of both the drivers and the UPND DSG who seems not to know what to do when issues like this are reported to her.
Have these idiots not been told to report such criminal activities to the police? What are you waiting for? STUPID IDIOTS.
This is politicking. Surely thisecdrivers know where to report such criminality, why cry foul generally to social media?. Corruption and extorting money will not end if we do not report to police for their quick action. Me I heard that they drivers formed a village bank group where they are contributing. If they do not wish to be members of that group they simply decline and no one should chase them away for refusing to be a member
The buck stops with Hakainde.
He is way too soft on crime.
Can you imagine this happening in Rwanda? No. Kagame is a serious leader.
In Zambia, the best we have right now is Hakainde. Yet he is useless when it comes to fulfilling promises or fighting crime. Completely toothless.