SOME BUS DRIVERS ALLEGEDLY THROWN OUT OF KULIMA TOWER BUS STATION BY SUSPECTED UPND CADRES

By Musonda Kalumba

Some bus drivers at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka have allegedly been thrown out of the station by a group of suspected UPND cadres who are said to be running a branch and collecting money from contributions made among bus drivers from the 13 routes available in the station.

Bruce Mukumbila spoke on behalf of the affected drivers and explained that officials who have formed and running the branch come into the station to collect at least K1000 from each of the 13 drivers receiving money on that particular day thereby collecting a total of K13, 000 a day to finance the branch they are operating in the station.

Mr. Mukumbila has explained that the drivers were thrown out of the station because they pulled out of the contribution exercise as they were not in favor of what was prevailing.

He has told Phoenix News that despite engaging Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo on the matter, nothing has been done and has called on the minister and the president to look into the matter and assist them as they are currently not working as they have been thrown out of the station.

And UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has advised the affected drivers to provide details of the names of the alleged upnd cadres collecting money from them and which branch they are registered under.

PHOENIX NEWS