

By Balewa Zyuulu

Commuters on the town and Zingalume township routes in Lusaka have accused bus operators of not complying with the recently reduced bus fares.

This is despite the Road Transport and Safety Agency announcing the revised bus fares following the rejection of the earlier reduced fares by bus operators from the K5 reduction which was earlier announced on local routes in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces to K2, while intercity long-distance routes have been reduced by 10% percent from 14%.

However, some commuters on the Zingalume route talked to by Phoenix News have complained that bus operators are not only complying with the latest reduction in fares but are also refusing to display fare charts in their buses as prescribed by the law.

The commuters say the bus operators are forcing them to pay the old fares and are now demanding that relevant authorities quickly address the matter to avoid further confusion.

And when contacted, Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia Secretary General Sydney Mbewe has warned all operators not complying with the agreed fares adding that their action to fail to display the bus fare charts is against the law.

Mr. Mbewe however notes that the Matero, George, Zingalume and Kabanana routes among others have been charging lower than the standard fares for years despite the previous increments due to the high population in these areas.

