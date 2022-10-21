Some Chipata taxi owners resort to selling vehicles due to lack of business.

The rise in demand for motorbikes by some residents in Chipata has reportedly forced some taxi owners to sell their vehicles and purchase motorbikes in order to remain in the transport business.

Most commuters are now opting to use motorbikes rather than taxis, because they believe it is a cheaper and more reliable means of transport that is available at any time.

Joseph Mwale, a motorbike rider told Breeze FM News that the influx of motorbikes on the market has come with its challenges as riders are now complaining of slow business.

Another rider, Greyford Phiri has asked motorbike owners to reduce the amount of money riders pay them per week.

He says some riders are paying motorbike owners 500 Kwacha per week, while others are paying 480 Kwacha per week and further stated that some riders are failing to raise these amounts due to the influx of motorbikes on the market.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver Agrippa Banda who sold his vehicle due to the lack of business says, he decided to buy a motorbike because most residents now prefer motorbikes rather than bicycles and taxis, as they are cheaper and faster than the other modes of transport.

Credit: Breeze FM