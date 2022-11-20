SOME CHOMA FARMERS ARE SLEEPING IN CATTLE KRAALS

By Michael Nyumbu

Farmers in Siamambo Ward of Choma Central Constituency are allegedly sleeping in cattle kraals to protect their livestock from thieves.

Ward Councillor Costa Hachipola tells Byta FM News that stock theft is on a rise in his area with people losing their animals every day.

The civic leader suspects that some community members could be working together in perpetrating the vice.

Hachipola says suspicions of local people working with cattle rastlers cannot be ruled out because it is impossible for thieves to invade a village they do not know well about.

He has urged headmen to always be alert about new people who frequently visit villages because their activities could be suspicious.

Hachipola however said the challenge could be eliminated next year when a police Post is set up.

And Headman Siamungala of the same area said the traditional leaders should work closely together in combating the vice.

Siamungala fears that if traditional leaders do not work together, the village is likely to be left without livestock.

He added that Village Vigilantes also need to be more alert.