SOME CHOMA RESIDENTS WON’T CELEBRATE UPND FIRST ANNIVERSARY

By Womba Kasela

Some Choma residents have charged that there is nothing to celebrate over the new regime turning one year in government as there is no development to show for it.

One of the residents from Kamunza compound, Aaron Makokwa, states that Choam district has continued to lack development hence adding to the unemployment levels.

Makokwa tells Byta FM News that the rainy season is fast approaching and the district still does not have reasonably passable roads.

Another resident, David Mulaya, has castigated government officials in the district, stating that they are not doing anything in enhancing the lives of community members.

However, Joe Munsaka has commended government for recruiting a large number teachers and health workers, unlike the previous regimes.

Meanwhile, UPND National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has stated that the party will celebrate its one year in office on 24th August 2022, the days President Hakainde Hichilema took Oath of Office.