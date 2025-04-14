Some civil servants in Kasempa are  abandoning their work stations, opting to engage in Gold mining activities in Dengwe area

Some civil servants in Kasempa, North-Western Province, are reportedly abandoning their work stations, opting to engage in gold mining activities in Dengwe area.



The discovery of gold in Dengwe has sparked a rush, attracting people from various parts of the country, to settle in Kasempa, in pursuit of the gold.





Kasempa District Administrative Officer, FRANCIS MAKANGA says government is concerned with the trend, warning civil servants against neglecting their professional responsibilities.



Speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Solwezi, Mr MAKANGA has said his office has received reports of government workers abandoning their posts, in order to participate in the gold rush.-ZNBC