SOME FACTS ABOUT AGRICULTURE IN IRAQ🇮🇶



1. Wheat production in 2021 was estimated as 4.23 Million MTs, the 29th highest globally



2. If the country was in Africa, it would rank 4th highest producer of Wheat in the continent



3. The above Wheat could meet Kenya’s demand for 2 years, given Kenya’s current annual demand



4. It’s Rice Production was estimated as 0.422 Million MTs, 54th highest globally



5. The above Production would be ranked 11th highest in Africa



6. The rice production in Iraq is also more than double Kenya’s Production



7. It’s Barley Production was estimated as 0.27 Million MTs, the 48th highest globally



8. It’s Barley Production would rank 6th in Africa, and its nearly 10 times Kenya’s Production



9. The country has the 27th largest Production of Grapes 🍇 globally with an annual estimate of 0.427 Million MTs



10. Iraq 🇮🇶 is the 5th largest producer of Dates globally with an annual production estimate of 0.75 Million MTs



11. The Country is the 31st largest producer of Tomatoes 🍅 with an average production of 743,000 MTs, and would rank 7th in Africa



12. Iraq also produces nearly 80,000 MTs of Apples 🍎 annually