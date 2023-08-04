SOME FORMER NDOLA CITY COUNCIL SENIOR OFFICIALS IMPLICATED IN LAND SCANDAL IN DOLA HILL AREA

Some former senior officials at the Ndola City Council have been implicated in an alleged land scandal in Ndola’s Dola Hill area which occurred in 2013.

Addressing the media in Ndola, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo explained that Ndola City Council and China Henani & Gorge entered into an agreement in 2013 to construct 2000 housing units in Dola Hill area where the local authority provided 160 hectares of land.

Mr. Matambo said following the agreement, the Chinese owned firm was expected to make an investment of US$200 million which they never did and that it was later discovered that some former council officials under the Patriotic Front regime who include former Town Clerk and former Lands Officer and some members from the former ruling party acquired huge pieces of land which they were subdividing and selling at a high cost.

He added that the Chinese firm also started selling part of the land from the 160 hectares to Ndola residents.

The Copperbelt Minister has questioned why the local authority allowed the Chinese firm to commence with the project knowing fully well that the US$200 million that was in the agreement was not paid.

This came to light when Mr. Matambo held a meeting recently with various stakeholders from Ndola City Council, Ministry of Lands and Residents’ Association officials this month over land issues surrounding China Henani & Gorge behind protea hotel in Ndola where he directed the local authority to halt all construction works in the area and provide a detailed report on what transpired regarding some spotted illegalities.

