SOME HEALTH WORKERS ARE GETTING INTO MARRIAGES OF CONVENIENCE SEEKING TRANSFERS TO LUSAKA – MASEBO

By Precious Daka

MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo says this year, government downsized the number of directors at the Ministry from 17 to eight and also downsized all the departments at the Headquarters.

And Masebo says her ministry is being careful in implementing government’s policy of reuniting couples because some people have started getting into marriages of convenience so that they can be transferred to Lusaka.

At a media briefing, Masebo said the ministry headquarters had downsized…

Newsdiggers