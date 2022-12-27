SOME MAZABUKA FARMERS UPSET WITH UPND GOV’T, REMINDS OF 2026

By Evans Liyali

A concerned farmer in Mazabuka has advised government to take the agriculture sector seriously to avoid defeat in the 2026 General elections.

Obrain Kambela tells Byta FM News that the delay in distributing farming inputs this season has potential to turn farmers against government in whom they initially trusted to improve their fortunes.

Kambela also fears that late delivery of inputs will result in poor harvests thereby translating to possible hunger amid price hikes.

He adds that individuals yet to receive their farming implements in the district are upset with the government over the slow pace, hence appealing to authorities to correct the situation.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday directed Companies contracted to supply fertilizer to work hard and ensure that all farmers receive their farming inputs.

He acknowledged challenges faced in the distribution of farming inputs this season, pledging that the situation will improve in 2023.