SOME MONGU TAXI DRIVERS DON’T WANT ‘YANGO’ IN MONGU



Fellow residents, yesterday we were stormed by taxi drivers at your parlour who told us that Yango was not welcome in Mongu as it was destroying their businesses.



They lamented that where they normally charged k50 Yango was charging k20, making them fail to make the much needed cashing.



According to them, Yango must be chassed from Mongu saying Mongu has not grown to such a level of accommodating Yango, and so the mayor should help them achieve this desire.





We, however, couldn’t agree with them on the basis that Zambia was running a liberalised economy in the transportation business and advised them to embrace competition.





We also explained to them that Mongu has a population of about 200 thousand people, of which most of them have bluntly told us that they were happy with the coming of Yango compared to a few of them.





We further asked them to escalate the matter to the minister if they were not satisfied with our response.



Your Chief Servant



Nyambe Muyumbana

MONGU MAYOR

26.05.25

#mongumayordailydiary