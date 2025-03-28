Some MPs only debate on TikTok and not in parley – Speaker



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says it is unfortunate that some Members of Parliament have a habit of keeping quiet in parliament and choose to debate matters on TikTok.



Speaking at a media engagement in Lusaka today, Mutti responded to a question that suggested that sometimes presiding officers in parliament are unfair.





The Speaker said no one in the house is given preferential treatment by any presiding officer.



“Unfortunately we have a situation where we have some members of parliament, I’m sorry to talk about my Members of Parliament in this manner. The problem is that we have some MPs who will not say anything. When you go on the floor of the house, they don’t want to debate but they will rather go and debate on TikTok, they will go and quote Members of Parliament and say things which are not true,” she said.





Mutti added that every organisation has rules that ensures good behaviour among its members and that applies to parliament.



“The beauty about our proceedings is that they are carried live, the evidence is there if our presiding officers are being unfair,” said the speaker.



“Parliament is guided by practice and procedure. If we are debating a motion which talks about children, a Member of Parliament cannot jump and start taking about roads because we are talking about children.”





“Our rules require that we must be relevant and speak to what is being tabled at hand. Each Member of Parliament can debate and be relevant. If a Member of Parliament is not making sense, it’s the responsibility of the presiding officer to bring them back,” said Mutti.





She added that lawmakers also had a bigger role to play in diplomacy and therefore needed to conduct themselves in a proper manner.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 27, 2025