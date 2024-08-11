SOME MPs WANT CDF TO FAIL SO THAT THEY GET BACK INTO POWER – NKOMBO



MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says UPND will not allow MPs to use CDF as an agenda to remove it from government in order for them to come back into power.



Nkombo says the low utilisation rate of CDF among certain constituencies was a result of some people dragging their feet.



Speaking when he featured on the Hot FM breakfast show, Friday, Nkombo said sometimes people used failure as a springboard to get back into power. “Remember we are in a government constitution of democracy and sometimes, and I am not saying this in a blanket form so that I am misunderstood. Sometimes people use the calamity, some people use failure as a springboard to get popularity.



Newsdiggers