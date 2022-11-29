SOME NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS SUFFERING FOR NOT BEING ON PAYROLL

A non-governmental organization called Save Environment People Agency (SEPA) is disappointed by the delay to put some newly recruited teachers on pay roll.

SEPA Chief Executive Officer Mailes Muke tells Byta FM News those Four months in to the recruitment is a long time to not be paid.

Muke says some of the teachers were posted in the rural areas away from their families and are suffering.

She discloses that one teacher was in the hospital because she is a diabetic patient and had no proper food.

Muke wonders how a teacher can teach on an empty stomach.

She has challenged government to motivate the newly recruited teachers by paying them their salaries as quickly as possible.

Muke says the Minister of education should take keen interest in this matter.