SOME NEWLY RECRUITED TEACHERS THREATEN TO DOWN TOOLS FOLLOWING NON-PAYMENT OF THEIR 3 MONTHS SALARIES

By Prudence Siabana

Some newly recruited teachers have threatened to down tools following government’s failure to pay them their three months’ salary arrears.

Some affected teachers who spoke to Phoenix News on conditions of anonymity have complained that the situation has demotivated them as they are facing challenges to meet their daily needs.

The teachers have explained that despite all the necessary documents submitted to various district education boards, they are concerned why they have gone for three months without pay, a situation which has led to most of them getting money on credit for survival.

They have since called on government to address the situation as soon as possible, failure to which the outcome will affect the learning cycle.

The affected teachers also want the ministry of education to clarify if they will be paid all their arrears starting from august when some newly recruited teachers were put on the payroll.

Efforts to get a comment from Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary In Charge Of Administration Noriana Muneku proved futile as her phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS