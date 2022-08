Some people in Lusaka are targeting to steal tablets from enumerators says PS!

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata has lamented that some people are targeting enumerators with the intention of stealing their tablets.



And Kamalata has regretted that some foreign nationals are unleashing dogs on enumerators in order to chase them from their premises.

During a media briefing, Monday, Kamalata, however, informed individuals eyeing the tablets…



-Diggers