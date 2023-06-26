Some people unknowingly engage in corruption due to lack of education – Bowman Lusambo

Some people unknowingly engage in corruption due to lack of education – Bowman
PF member Bowman Lusambo has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to focus on educating people on how bad corruption is, instead of just arresting opposition members.
In an interview, Lusambo said some people committed corruption offences without knowing they were doing so due to lack of education.
Credit: News Diggers
There is no excuse for theft or corruption. Educated and learned people are amongst the biggest criminals.