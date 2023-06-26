Some people unknowingly engage in corruption due to lack of education – Bowman Lusambo

1
Lusambo

Some people unknowingly engage in corruption due to lack of education – Bowman

PF member Bowman Lusambo has urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to focus on educating people on how bad corruption is, instead of just arresting opposition members.

In an interview, Lusambo said some people committed corruption offences without knowing they were doing so due to lack of education.

Credit: News Diggers

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here