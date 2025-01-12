Some PF East MPS support ing UPND robbed William Banda when MMD lost the 2011 election to PF- Hon. Munir Zulu

By Munir Zulu

I have been alerted by alot of media alerts about how the UPND media aligned houses are reporting on how Eastern Province Members of Parliament have joined the campaigns team in Petauke.

The reporting is first of all sickening and needs to be condemned in its strongest terms, For a simple reason, the mere fact that a region is being mentioned tells you and me that some people are deeply embedded in to voting on regional basis.

The news should have been opposition disgruntled members of Parliament join the UPND in campaigning for the Petauke seat. The fact that they have chosen to mention the region tells you a story of how deep some people are with practicing regionalism and ethnic politics.



Any Zambia should be free to campaign in any part of the country without tribe,Ethnicity or region being mentioned. Some of these characters speaking the loudest built their fortune as a result of having Robbed from a certain Mr William B when MMD had lost the 2011 election to the Patriotic Front.



I wonder why the UPND media team is running the region when only those suspected of having shielded proceeds of crimes are campaigning and they are only about four of them!!





Agony is that the delegation is led by someone who lost an election twice in the same constituency and the size of that particular constituency is a ward in Lumezi…

Lol

I remain MZ