SOME PF MEMBERS ASKED ME TO STOP TALKING ABOUT LUNGU –DAVIES CHAMA

SOME PF MEMBERS ASKED ME TO STOP TALKING ABOUT LUNGU – CHAMA





DAVIES Chama says PF needs to seriously consider dialogue and resolve its internal wrangles, whether or not Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot in 2026.





The former PF National Chairman also says he has stopped commenting on politics because people misunderstand him and think he is against Lungu. In an interview, Thursday, Chama observed that PF members held different perspectives on Lungu’s involvement in politics.





“What we can wish for is the well-being of everybody, peace and tranquility, happiness for everybody. This is the festive season, we must be happy, in a celebratory mood, love one another, we must be able to reconcile, move together as people and be united, whether ba Lungu will be on the ballot or not”.



News Diggers