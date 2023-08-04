SOME POLITICIANS PURPORTING TO SPEAK FOR ZAMBIANS ARE SELFISH- Spuki Mulemwa

SOME POLITICIANS PURPORTING TO SPEAK FOR ZAMBIANS ARE SELFISH.

4/8/23

It’s unfortunate that some embattled and desperate politicians purport to speak for Zambians when infact not, as they are pushing their own selfish agenda.

The relentless character – assassination of the Republican President, on anything and everything he says and does shrouded in the freedom of expression, is uncalled for and exposes the critics as desperate and bitter.

Whilst every Zambian enjoys the right to freely express views on governance, and criticize those in authority, he or she must exercise such freedom with due respect the Head of State deserves.

Moreover, we expect those with divergent views to provide credible and constructive checks and balances to government devoid of mischief, ill will or malice.

It’s therefore unacceptable for anyone purporting to speak on behalf of Zambians, to use unpalatable language against the Office of the President and the person who occupies it.

In view of the foregoing, we urge those with insatiable appetite for power to patiently wait and manage their political ambition, and allow President Hakainde Hichilema and his team to govern and fulfill their campaign promises to the Zambian people.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.