SOME RETAILERS REPORTEDLY MANIPULATING MEALIE PRICES OWING TO UPWARD FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

By Michael Kaluba

The Millers Association Of Zambia -MAZ- says the price of mealie meal on the market should be between K120 and K140 per 25kg bag of breakfast meal depending on the brand.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala has attributed the high prices of mealie meal of up to K175 per 25kg bag to some traders taking advantage of prices being circulated on social media following an upward adjustment on fuel which is not reflective of the current true retail price of the commodity.

Mr. Chintala in an interview with Phoenix News has since advised consumers to consider buying mealie meal from designated selling points of milling companies and from registered agents to avoid being exploited with none reflective prices.

He however says the exploitative prices are out of the control of millers especially that Zambia is a liberalized economy but disclosed that millers are worried with the distortion in pricing and are currently looking at ways to address the matter.

Following a hike in the price of fuel, pictures circulating on social media show mealie meal prices as high as K175 per 25kg bag of breakfast meal that has resulted in some retail outlets taking advantage of the situation and changing the cost of the commodity upwards.

PHOENIX NEWS