SOME RETIRED TEACHERS TOLD TO VACATE STAFF HOUSES

Education Minister DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA says all teachers that have received their retirement packages in Kitwe must vacate institutional houses.

Mr SYAKALIMA said the retired teachers who have been paid should vacate the houses to allow serving teachers move in.

He told ZNBC News in Kitwe that the government wants to accommodate some of the teachers in the houses being occupied by the retirees despite receiving their money.

And Copperbelt Province Education Officer Dr STEPHEN CHISHIKO said the government has released seven million kwacha to clear off outstanding arrears for retirees.

Dr CHISHIKO said retirees from boarding schools and colleges have started receiving their packages.

