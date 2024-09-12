Some Trump Advisers Want Another Debate, Others Are Wary: Report

0
Donald Trump

Some Trump Advisers Want Another Debate, Others Are Wary: Report


The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that those in the Trump orbit are debating the pros and cons of a second debate between the former president and Harris.

One adviser told the newspaper the campaign wants a rematch, but another person close to the campaign said they hoped Trump wouldn’t agree unless it were on Fox News, a much friendlier network to the GOP candidate.

“Still, this person predicted that Trump would accept another debate in the end,” the Post reported.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here