Some Trump Advisers Want Another Debate, Others Are Wary: Report



The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that those in the Trump orbit are debating the pros and cons of a second debate between the former president and Harris.



One adviser told the newspaper the campaign wants a rematch, but another person close to the campaign said they hoped Trump wouldn’t agree unless it were on Fox News, a much friendlier network to the GOP candidate.



“Still, this person predicted that Trump would accept another debate in the end,” the Post reported.