“SOMEONE ENTERED MY BEDROOM AND SLEPT WITH ME AFTER A SANGOMA TOLD ME NOT TO LOCK MY HOUSE AND BEDROOM AS A WAY TO BRING BACK MY HUSBAND”

Hi. My husband passed away in October last year after a short illness. We went to a sangoma and he told us that my husband was turned into a zombie by jealous people. He told us that he could bring him back if we pay him. I made a payment of k50,000 in December last year and he performed rituals at my husband’s grave for two nights. When he was done he told me not to lock my house and the bedroom door at night. He told me not to panic or stress when something touches me. That night someone entered my bedroom and slept with me. It happened almost everyday the entire week. The sangoma told me that my husband would come back after 9 months. That was the last time I saw him. He took his things and left the village I found him at. I am 4 months pregnant.