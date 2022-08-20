“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors’ – Rooney knocks Mbappe for being rude towards Lionel Messi

Football icon Wayne Rooney of Manchester United has criticized Kylian Mbappe for his harsh behavior toward Lionel Messi, another teammate.

Recall that the Frenchman and Neymar got into a heated argument about who would take a penalty after he had already missed one during PSG’s match against Montpellier last Saturday.

Following the penalty kick incident, the legendary Lionel Messi was also seen being pushed by the 23-year-old Mbappe when the Argentine failed to throw the ball to him.



However, Rooney has condemned Mbappe’s attitude saying the PSG forward should remember that at the age of 23 Messi had already won four Ballon d’Or awards.

“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.

“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.

“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.