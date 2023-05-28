Someone wants to be praised nama graphs yake with this cost of living? behave naimwe- Fr. Chikoya

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



I AM GLAD THAT EVEN FR. CHIKOYA IS NOW COMING OUT, WE NEED SUCH STRONG VOICES

Fr. Chikoya was one of the outspoken Anglican Priests during President Lungu’s governance, however, he had been quiet on the many misgivings happening in our Country. I am happy to hear his voice on the graphs.

“We’re not called to preach sugar-coated messages.”

“A church sermon is supposed to leave some people feeling uncomfortable.”

“And someone wants to be praised nama graph’s yake with this cost of living? behave naimwe.”

-Fr Emmanuel Chikoya-

Council of churches Chairperson

20:00hrs I will be live.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!