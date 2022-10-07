SON ARRESTED FOR RAPING HIS MOTHER

22 year old Bernard Phiri of Chingola has been arrested by police for allegedly raping his 40-year-old mother.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu said the incident was reported by the victim’s daughter who reported that her mother was raped badly by her brother.

She said that her mother also beaten by the suspect and she sustained swollen face, painful vagina from the rape and general body pains after an unknown was used to also inflict injuries on her.

“Brief facts are that the daughter to the victim ]found the mother’s door open and her mother was lying unconscious in the sitting room half naked, while her elder brother Bernard was standing near the bathroom naked. She asked him as to what he had done to her mother, the suspect chased and threatened to kill her and she ran away and called for help,” she said.

Ms Zulu said people went to the house and apprehended Bernard and took him to the Police Station, while the victim was rushed to Chawama Clinic.

“The police visited the crime scene and confirmed the incident after discovering the disarranged bed which showed that there was struggling. The victim is admitted to Chawama Health Center, and the condition is not stable. Docket of case of Rape opened and investigations instituted,”she said.

Credit: Mwebantu