SON HACKS MOTHER TO DEATH WITH AN AXE

A 42-year-old woman of Itezhi-tezhi District died after she was hacked using an axe by her 22-year-old son after what is reported to have been a domestic dispute.

Priscah Kaunda of Luhula area of Munga in Sikanyamba village of Itezhi-tezhi District was allegely hacked by her own son identified as Pandani Kaunda of the same village.

The suspect has been apprehended by the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) Officers and yet to be handed over to the Police who are currently on their way to the scene of crime as the area where the incident occurred can only be accessed by water transport.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer