Son of former Chadian president wins election to succeed late father« Prev

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, son of former Chadian president, Idris Deby Itno, has been announced the winner of the recently held presidential election.

The former military man turned politician won in the first round with 61.03% of the votes, according to the provisional results proclaimed by the election management body.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 9, 2024, three days after the May 6 vote.

His main opponent, Success Masra, got 18.53% of the votes. The opposition have rejected the results citing fraud.

Mahamat’s father died in 2001 on the frontlines of the fight against terrorists, following which he was installed as interim president.