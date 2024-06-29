Son of Late Former President Chiluba, Frederick Mwape Chiluba Jr., Apprehended for Theft

Police statement

June 29, 2024 – Police in Lusaka have arrested Fredrick Mwape Chiluba, 40, of Ibex Meanwood area in Lusaka for the offence of Burglary.

Police initial investigations revealed that the suspect broke into a house in Ibex Meanwood on June 29, 2024 around 03:00 hours.

The suspect, who gained entry into the house by bending the burglar bars of the window, was apprehended inside the house by the owners of the house. He is believed to have been together with two other suspects who managed to escape.

Police officers were alerted and rushed to the scene where the suspect was picked and detained in custody.

The suspect was identified as the son to the late Second Republican President of Zambia, Fredrick Chiluba.

A manhunt for the other suspects has been launched.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer