Son of ousted Gabon president charged with corruption

The state prosecutor in Gabon says the eldest son of the ousted president, Ali Bongo, and several of his political allies have been charged with corruption.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin, who’s 31, was arrested shortly after last month’s coup.

National TV showed images of him and some of his father’s close allies in front of suitcases of cash it said had been seized from their homes.

They have not commented on the allegations.

The military seized power soon after Ali Bongo was declared the winner of Gabon’s presidential election.

He had been in office since 2009 when he succeeded his father who had ruled the country for 41 years.