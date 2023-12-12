Son of Somalia’s president wanted by Turkish authorities after fatal accident

Mohammed Hassan Cheikh Mohamud, the son of Somalia’s president, is wanted by Turkish authorities after he allegedly struck and killed a motorcycle courier rider on November 30. According to BBC, an international arrest warrant has since been issued for him.

In the wake of the incident, police said the vehicle Mohamud was driving was the property of the Somali consulate in Turkey. Authorities also believe Mohamud has since fled Turkey – though he was barred from traveling.

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, shared CCTV footage of the crash on X (previously known as Twitter). In the video, a car is seen ramming a motorcycle from behind on a multi-lane road.

The deceased victim was later identified as 38-year-old Yunus Emre Göçer. He succumbed to his injuries after he was hospitalized for six days.

Authorities initially said that Göçer was the one who caused the fatal crash, leading the way for Mohamud to be released, the deceased victim’s lawyer reportedly said. The international arrest warrant for Mohamud came after Turkish authorities did not find him at home during a visit. He had reportedly vacated the home for nearly a week.

The diplomatic relations between Turkey and Somalia have been positive over the last ten years, BBC reported. The Horn of Africa nation has received infrastructure investment, military training, and humanitarian aid from Turkey.