SON RIPS OFF FATHER’S PRIVATE PARTS AS CURE FOR EPILEPSY



February 15, 2025



In an attempt to find a fast cure for epilepsy a 22-year-old Lufwanyama man has forcefully ripped off his father’s entire testicles on the Copperbelt Province.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said in the statement that the suspect by the name of Wallen Chimba is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder due to persistent fitting.





Mr. Mweemba stated that the suspect is alleged to have been advised by his traditional doctor to remove his father’s testicles so that they could be used for healing his illness.





He said it was at this point that around 23: hours the suspect heed his doctor’s advice and forcefully ripped off his father’s testicles by pulling them using his bare hands.



Mr. Mweemba said immediately the suspect was hit with a stick at the back of his head by his brother who tried to save his father.





“The suspect sustained 5 deep cuts in the head while the father lost both of his testicles,” said Mr. Mweemba.



The commissioner said both were rushed to Lufwanyama Hospital for treatment.





He said the suspect is currently under police custody in Lufwanyama district.



Meanwhile Lufwanyama district Health Director Joel Muntanga said in an interview that the condition of both the father and the son is stable.





Dr. Muntanga further confirmed that the father, 56, who has lost his testicles is out of danger and is currently admitted to Lufwanyama district hospital for observations.



Zanis