SON TO FORMER VICE PRESIDENT INVITES ZAMBIANS TO JOIN HIS PARTY

Howard Kunda took over as member of Parliament from his father, George Kunda a renowned Lawyer.

His father served as Justce Minister and Attorney General under Levy Mwanawasa. He was key to the fight crusade President Levy Mwanawasa launched against his predecessor Frederick Chiluba.

Kunda was later appointed as Vice president by President Rupiah Banda the position he served until MMD lost to PF in 2011.

After the death of his father, Howard a Ndola based went to contest the Muchinga seat in Serenje that fell vacant. He won it.

He has formed a party called Zambia Must Woke Up, a political organization he says is revolutionary.

Kunda says:

“Zambians deserve better than empty promises and rising costs of living. It’s time for leadership that puts people before profits, creating jobs, lowering food prices, and ending the cycle of economic hardship. We cannot thrive when the few at the top get richer while ordinary citizens struggle to make ends meet. Enough is enough!